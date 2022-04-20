Johnny Depp testifies he was demeaned, berated by ex-wife

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Actor Johnny Depp has returned to the stand for testimony in his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who he says berated and attacked him constantly during their short-lived marriage.

Taking the stand on Wednesday, Depp said Heard would demean him and sometimes slap or shove him.

Heard has accused Depp of physically and sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions.

Depp has not yet addressed those accusations in detail beyond dismissing them on Tuesday as false and heinous.

He sued Heard after she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

She said she was first assaulted by the actor in 2013 when he slapped her for making fun of a tattoo - the one he changed to "Wino Forever" from "Winona Forever."

He testified that the alleged assault never happened.

“Why would I take such great offense to someone making fun of a tattoo on my body? That allegation never made any sense to me,” Depp said during his testimony.

During his first day of testimony, Depp spoke about his difficult childhood, his rise to fame, and his relationship after meeting Heard on the set of the 2011 film “The Rum Diary.”

The two were married in 2015, and Heard filed for divorce a year later.

During his second day of testimony, Depp spoke about how things changed in his marriage, with her taking digs at him and insulting him.