OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Kane Brown is coming to Omaha in 2023 for his global “Drunk or Dreaming” tour. The concert will kick off on April 15 at the CHI Health Center.

Brown might be a familiar face if you attended the Iowa State Fair earlier in the month.

Tickets will be on sale on Friday, September 9 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

AEG Presents

