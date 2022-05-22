Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson departing from 'SNL'

NEW YORK (AP) — Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson are among those departing from "Saturday Night Live," leaving the sketch institution without arguably its two most famous names after Saturday's finale of its 47th season.

Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney will also leave the cast after the episode hosted by Natasha Lyonne.

The 38-year-old McKinnon won two Emmys in her 10 seasons on the show, during which her impressions included Hillary Clinton and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Her comic chops with characters frequently drove castmates and hosts to lose it live on air.

The 28-year-old Davidson joined the cast in 2014 and has appeared in eight seasons.

Bryant joined the show at the same time McKinnon did and earned four Emmy nominations during her tenure.

Mooney began appearing on the show in 2013.