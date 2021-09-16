Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik to host 'Jeopardy!' until end of year

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are set to split hosting duties on"Jeopardy!" until the end of this year.

According to the Associated Press, Sony Pictures made the announcement on Thursday.

The AP reported that Bialik would be an interim host through Nov. 5. Jennings and Bialik will then split hosting duties through the remainder of the year.

News of Jennings hosting comes after Mike Richards stepped down as Alex Trebek’s successor in August after his sexist remarks in the past resurfaced.

According to the AP, Sony did not announce if celebrity guests would do on-air auditions moving forward.