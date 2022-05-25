Kinky Boots: Omaha Community Playhouse show about 'acceptance' & 'self-discovery'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Featuring music by Cindy Lauper and dazzling choreography, the six-time Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots opens this Friday at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

The story is centered around Charlie, who takes over his family’s failing shoe factory after his father dies.

Inspiration arises after Charlie meets Lola, a drag queen in search of a quality pair of exotic boots.

Their unlikely partnership helps save the business, making for a heartwarming tale of acceptance and friendship.

“People should come see Kinky Boots — not just for the sequins and the flashy fun, but for the wonderful message of acceptance and self-discovery and celebration of love and people who are different than you,” said Stephen Santa, director of Kinky Boots.

The musical runs from May 27 through June 26 in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre.

