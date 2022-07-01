OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's Broadway superfans should prepare for a life-changing experience since Kristin Chenoweth is performing at the Gene Leahy Mall opening.

She is performing with the Omaha Symphony at 8 p.m. on Friday and it's a free concert. The singer-actress promises that she never does the same show twice and plans to perform all kinds of songs.

"For sure, you'll hear some Dolly, gonna hear some Lesley Gore, gonna hear some Doris Day, gonna hear some, it's all over the map. But it is with the orchestra, so I will get to do Jerome Kern. I will get to do Hoagy Carmichael. I get to do the best of the best," Chenoweth said.

Chenoweth strongly believes in the healing power of music and understands what it's like to be in pain. She lives with chronic migraines and is partnering with AbbVie on the "Center Stage with Chronic Migraine" program.

