La Vista's Salute to Summer Festival to occur May 27 with live music from 5 local artists

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of La Vista announced its Salute to Summer Festival will occur May 27 featuring Rhythm Collective, Matt Whipkey, Lloyd McCarter & the Honky Tonk Revival, School of Rock and Guitars 4 Vets.

Read the press release below:

La Vista’s lively, annual one-day celebration, the Salute to Summer Festival, is scheduled for this Saturday, May 27, and will feature free family fun and live music from five local artists.

The festival, which will take place on the City Hall Campus, will feature Rhythm Collective as well as Matt Whipkey, Lloyd McCarter & the Honky Tonk Revival, School of Rock and Guitars 4 Vets.

Festival events begin at noon with the annual parade down Park View Boulevard. Activities will also include a free community cookout and car show and three fun zones with games and activities for any age group. Food trucks and beer

gardens will also be available for purchasing food and beverage.

The Kid’s Zone will feature a virtual reality game truck, two shows from Wildlife Encounters, a sing and dance party from Mister K, magic show as well as the Omaha Show Wagon’s first youth talent show of the summer and many other activities.

The festival will also feature a La Vista Gives opportunity with the Love Our Vets project. Those attending the festival will have the opportunity to assemble

hygiene kits for the local non-profit, Moving Veterans Forward.

The day will end on a high note with the metro area’s first-ever fireworks and drone show, which will launch in Central Park and can be viewed from the festival grounds.

For more information on La Vista’s Salute to Summer Festival, visit SaluteToSummer.org.

