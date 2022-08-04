Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair appearance

NEBRASKA — In a news release from the Nebraska State Fair:

Lady A has announced they have canceled their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band was scheduled to perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Nebraska State Fair.

"We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year," the band said in a statement. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make. We are a band, but more importantly we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience."

Currently, the State Fair is working on a new concert, but no announcement is planned for today. When the announcement on the act for September 3 is made, all tickets for the Lady A concert will be honored for that show. At that time, if customers want a refund, they will be instructed on how to do so.

"We are disappointed Lady A will not be at the Nebraska State Fair this year," said Bill Ogg, Nebraska State Fair executive director. "We wish them the best in their personal situations and hope to see them in the future."

