Lee Greenwood, American Idol contestants to perform at benefit concert in Omaha this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Lee Greenwood, best known for his song "God Bless the USA," is performing a benefit concert in Omaha this weekend.

The concert, which also features a petting zoo and performances from two American Idol contestants, will help fund a wheelchair-accessible home for Sgt. Ben Marksmeier, thanks to Helping a Hero.

Helping a Hero is one of the top national charities building homes for wounded warriors. Sgt. Marksmeier's home will be built in Sarpy County.

The performance takes place Sunday, Nov. 13 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Hilton Omaha at 1001 Cass St.

