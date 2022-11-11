Watch Now
Lee Greenwood, American Idol contestants to perform at benefit concert in Omaha this weekend

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Country music artist Lee Greenwood sings the national anthem before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 2:05 PM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 15:05:15-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Lee Greenwood, best known for his song "God Bless the USA," is performing a benefit concert in Omaha this weekend.

The concert, which also features a petting zoo and performances from two American Idol contestants, will help fund a wheelchair-accessible home for Sgt. Ben Marksmeier, thanks to Helping a Hero.

Helping a Hero is one of the top national charities building homes for wounded warriors. Sgt. Marksmeier's home will be built in Sarpy County.

The performance takes place Sunday, Nov. 13 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Hilton Omaha at 1001 Cass St.

