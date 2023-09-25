Legendary Rock Band Journey to tour in Omaha this upcoming April

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Legendary rock band Journey announced they will make a stop at the CHI Health Center on April 15, 2024.

Due to the successful 2023 Freedom Tour, Journey announced a new round of shows for their 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024 featuring special guest TOTO.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates beginning Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. local time until Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment (excluding Canada and Sioux City shows).

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

