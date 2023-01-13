Maha Festival celebrates 15 years this summer; releases dates

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, Omaha's premier nonprofit music festival announced when it will occur in 2023.

The 15th annual Maha Festival, presented by Medical Solutions, will take place on Friday, July 28 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday, July 29 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village.

The outdoor festival will feature two music stages, including notable national indie, rock, pop and hip-hop acts alongside Omaha-based artists. Pop-up visual art installations, comedy, and poetry performances, a Shop local area, and more will also be available. The Maha Community Village will offer creative activities hosted by fellow nonprofits.

The 2022 festival welcomed more than 11,500 visitors over two days. Throughout the weekend last July, Maha became one of the largest zero-waste events in Nebraska when it diverted 4, 754 pounds of waste from a landfill by composting and recycling.

This summer's festival will include more than 800 event volunteers, who earn a free ticket in exchange for a few hours of their time. Kids 10 and younger also receive free admission with a ticketed adult.

The music lineup will be released in the coming weeks, along with tickets and volunteer registration.

"Fifteen years is a big milestone for any festival, let alone a grassroots, nonprofit-run, volunteer-powered festival,” said Maha co-executive director, Rachel Grace. “Maha is completely honored to have support like this from our community.”

