Maha Festival releases its 2023 lineup

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The 15th annual Maha Festival has released its lineup for July 28 and July 29 in 2023.

Read the full press release below:

More than 13,000 fans are expected to come together over two days at Maha Festival, which will take place at Aksarben Village on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29. This is the 15th annual event for the Omaha-based nonprofit.

The festival, which is presented for a second year by Medical Solutions, will feature 15 artists on two stages. A pair of recent Grammy Award nominees will headline: Big Thief, the alt-folk indie act fronted by renowned songwriter Adrianne Lenker, on Saturday; and Turnstile, the genre-pushing hardcore band known for their unforgettably energetic live performances, on Friday.

Joining them will be alternative/dream pop college radio chart mainstays Alvvays; surf-rock indie band Peach Pit; indie rockers from New Zealand, The Beths; post-punk synth artist EKKSTACY; hip-hop/funk artist Terry Presume; Saddle Creek Records alt pop artist Black Belt Eagle Scout; and soulful disco pop group Say She She.

Nebraska-based acts include: Icky Blossoms, BIB, M34N STR33T, Garst, HAKIM, and Ebba Rose. Twelve DJs will perform at the NFM Silent Disco — one of the most popular festival features — throughout the weekend.

V2 Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. CT at MahaFestival.com. VIP tickets are $130 for Friday, $160 for Saturday, and $240 for two-day, and include perks like air-conditioned restrooms, an exclusive viewing area near the Union Pacific Stage (main stage), complimentary food from Omaha restaurant Via Farina, and more. General Admission tickets are $50 for Friday, $60 for Saturday, and $100 for two-day; GA prices will increase once the limited quantity of Tier 1 tickets sell out.

Volunteer registration also opens on Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. CT. Volunteers earn a free two-day festival ticket in exchange for a few hours carrying out tasks like scanning tickets, monitoring Zero Waste Stations, and bartending. More than 850 volunteers participated in the program in 2022. Details are available at MahaFestival.com/volunteer.

In 2022, Maha Festival became one of the largest events in the state of Nebraska to attain Zero Waste, with more than 90% of all waste being recycled or composted. The festival intends to repeat this successful sustainability milestone in 2023.

Additional details about Maha’s community-centric programming will be released in the coming months, including the Community Village lineup, comedy lineup, art attractions, and more.

2022 EVENT DETAILS:

Friday, July 28, 4 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 29, 2 to 11 p.m.

Aksarben Village (67th and Center Street), Omaha, NE

Free parking

Tickets:

Friday GA - Tier 1: $50; Tier 2: $60; Day-Of: $70

Saturday GA - Tier 1: $60; Tier 2: $70; Day-Of: $80

Two-day GA - Tier 1: $100; Tier 2: $120; Day-Of: $140

Friday VIP - $130

Saturday VIP - $160

Two-day VIP - $240

Kids 10 and under: Free with a ticketed adult.

ARTIST INFO:

Big Thief

indie rock/folk

From: Brooklyn, NY

Playing: Sat, July 29

Eliciting adjectives like raw, volatile, vulnerable, and intimate, the folk-tinged indie rock of Brooklyn's Big

Thief is shaped by the very personal songwriting of singer/guitarist Adrianne Lenker.

Turnstile

hardcore punk/rock

From: Baltimore, MD

Playing: Fri, July 28

A gritty, hard-hitting, and youth-driven hardcore punk unit with heart from Baltimore, Maryland,

Turnstile's blend of vintage American hardcore and blistering, groove-laden metalcore is both sonically and ideologically sound.

Alvvays

dream pop/alternative/shoegaze

From: Toronto

Playing: Fri, July 28

A combination of jangly indie pop with infectious, sugary melodies and melancholy noise rock earned the band a devoted following and led to them being one of the flagbearers of the ongoing popularity of the C86 sound.

Peach Pit

pop/up-tempo surf rock/indie

From: Toronto, Canada

Playing: Sat, July 29

Vancouver indie rockers Peach Pit emerged in the mid-2010s with a sound that combined jangling, uptempo surf rock with melancholic lyrics.

The Beths

indie rock/alternative

From: New Zealand

Playing: Sat, July 29

Indie rock group combines energized guitar riffs, melodic hooks, and harmonized backing vocals in their impulsive, distinctly self-deprecating music.

EKKSTACY

post-punk/indie/synth pop

From: Vancouver

Playing: Fri, July 28

Bringing together several depressive and doomy styles, exploring synth-pop, occasional

trap rhythms, indie peppiness, and post-punk moodiness for a sound that can change from song to song.

Terry Presume

hip-hop/rap R&B/soul

From: Naples, FL

Playing: Sat, July 29

A blend of funk, indie, pop, and rap leaving a trail of joyful melodies and charismatic messages behind him.

Black Belt Eagle Scout

indie rock/alt pop

From: Portland, OR

Playing: Sat, July 29

Multi-instrumentalist artist whose music draws from Native American traditions currently on Omaha's Saddle Creek Records.

Say She She

disco pop/R&B soul

From: Brooklyn, NY

Playing: Sat, July 29

Discodelic soul band out of New York and London will transport you with their dreamy harmonies, catchy hooks and up-tempo grooves.

Icky Blossoms

electro-punk/synth pop

From: Omaha, NE

Playing: Fri, July 28

The electropunk trio Icky Blossoms is reuniting for the first time in nearly a decade to play the Maha stage. Their 2012 self-titled album and its 2015 follow-up, Mask, gained national recognition from outlets like Pitchfork and SPIN.

BIB

hardcore punk

From: Omaha, NE

Playing: Fri, July 28

BIB’s noise-drenched punk style is turning heads. Their single “The Fool” from their 2020 LP, Delux, was praised in Stereogum for achieving a sound “so raw and nasty and drenched in reverb that it feels like a relic of a different time.” They recently scored an Omaha Entertainment Award for Outstanding Punk, and they’re making their way to Maha 2023 to show Maha fans why they’re making waves in the hardcore scene.

M34N STR33T

hip-hop/rap

From: Omaha, NE

Playing: Sat, July 29

Rap, hip hop, and jazz influences are as essential to their music as skateboarding, horror movies, late nights, and the social reckonings happening in our streets.

Garst

rock/punk/psychedelic

From: Omaha, NE

Playing: Sat, July 29

River city rock-n-roll for the working man, by the working band.

HAKIM

hip-hop/rap

From: Lincoln, NE

Playing: Fri, July 28

Rapper from the Corn Coast.

Ebba Rose

alternative/indie

From: Omaha, NE

Playing: Sat, July 29

Erin Mitchell’s solo project turned high energy full band, Ebba Rose blends indie pop rock and raw,blues-driven soul.

NFM Silent Disco

DJ Angie Spence

DJ Dawna Konkel

DJ G3wizz

DJ Ivan Alferez

DJ Animale

DJ MistaSoul

DJ Ness

DJ Tiago Rey

DJ Shor-T

DJ Grig

DJ Houston Alexander

DJ JPEG

