Maha Festival releases its 2023 lineup

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The 15th annual Maha Festival has released its lineup for July 28 and July 29 in 2023.
Read the full press release below:
More than 13,000 fans are expected to come together over two days at Maha Festival, which will take place at Aksarben Village on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29. This is the 15th annual event for the Omaha-based nonprofit.
The festival, which is presented for a second year by Medical Solutions, will feature 15 artists on two stages. A pair of recent Grammy Award nominees will headline: Big Thief, the alt-folk indie act fronted by renowned songwriter Adrianne Lenker, on Saturday; and Turnstile, the genre-pushing hardcore band known for their unforgettably energetic live performances, on Friday.
Joining them will be alternative/dream pop college radio chart mainstays Alvvays; surf-rock indie band Peach Pit; indie rockers from New Zealand, The Beths; post-punk synth artist EKKSTACY; hip-hop/funk artist Terry Presume; Saddle Creek Records alt pop artist Black Belt Eagle Scout; and soulful disco pop group Say She She.
Nebraska-based acts include: Icky Blossoms, BIB, M34N STR33T, Garst, HAKIM, and Ebba Rose. Twelve DJs will perform at the NFM Silent Disco — one of the most popular festival features — throughout the weekend.
V2 Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. CT at MahaFestival.com. VIP tickets are $130 for Friday, $160 for Saturday, and $240 for two-day, and include perks like air-conditioned restrooms, an exclusive viewing area near the Union Pacific Stage (main stage), complimentary food from Omaha restaurant Via Farina, and more. General Admission tickets are $50 for Friday, $60 for Saturday, and $100 for two-day; GA prices will increase once the limited quantity of Tier 1 tickets sell out.
Volunteer registration also opens on Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. CT. Volunteers earn a free two-day festival ticket in exchange for a few hours carrying out tasks like scanning tickets, monitoring Zero Waste Stations, and bartending. More than 850 volunteers participated in the program in 2022. Details are available at MahaFestival.com/volunteer.
In 2022, Maha Festival became one of the largest events in the state of Nebraska to attain Zero Waste, with more than 90% of all waste being recycled or composted. The festival intends to repeat this successful sustainability milestone in 2023.
Additional details about Maha’s community-centric programming will be released in the coming months, including the Community Village lineup, comedy lineup, art attractions, and more.
2022 EVENT DETAILS:
Friday, July 28, 4 to 11 p.m.
Saturday, July 29, 2 to 11 p.m.
Aksarben Village (67th and Center Street), Omaha, NE
Free parking
Tickets:
Friday GA - Tier 1: $50; Tier 2: $60; Day-Of: $70
Saturday GA - Tier 1: $60; Tier 2: $70; Day-Of: $80
Two-day GA - Tier 1: $100; Tier 2: $120; Day-Of: $140
Friday VIP - $130
Saturday VIP - $160
Two-day VIP - $240
Kids 10 and under: Free with a ticketed adult.
ARTIST INFO:
Big Thief
indie rock/folk
From: Brooklyn, NY
Playing: Sat, July 29
Eliciting adjectives like raw, volatile, vulnerable, and intimate, the folk-tinged indie rock of Brooklyn's Big
Thief is shaped by the very personal songwriting of singer/guitarist Adrianne Lenker.
Turnstile
hardcore punk/rock
From: Baltimore, MD
Playing: Fri, July 28
A gritty, hard-hitting, and youth-driven hardcore punk unit with heart from Baltimore, Maryland,
Turnstile's blend of vintage American hardcore and blistering, groove-laden metalcore is both sonically and ideologically sound.
Alvvays
dream pop/alternative/shoegaze
From: Toronto
Playing: Fri, July 28
A combination of jangly indie pop with infectious, sugary melodies and melancholy noise rock earned the band a devoted following and led to them being one of the flagbearers of the ongoing popularity of the C86 sound.
Peach Pit
pop/up-tempo surf rock/indie
From: Toronto, Canada
Playing: Sat, July 29
Vancouver indie rockers Peach Pit emerged in the mid-2010s with a sound that combined jangling, uptempo surf rock with melancholic lyrics.
The Beths
indie rock/alternative
From: New Zealand
Playing: Sat, July 29
Indie rock group combines energized guitar riffs, melodic hooks, and harmonized backing vocals in their impulsive, distinctly self-deprecating music.
EKKSTACY
post-punk/indie/synth pop
From: Vancouver
Playing: Fri, July 28
Bringing together several depressive and doomy styles, exploring synth-pop, occasional
trap rhythms, indie peppiness, and post-punk moodiness for a sound that can change from song to song.
Terry Presume
hip-hop/rap R&B/soul
From: Naples, FL
Playing: Sat, July 29
A blend of funk, indie, pop, and rap leaving a trail of joyful melodies and charismatic messages behind him.
Black Belt Eagle Scout
indie rock/alt pop
From: Portland, OR
Playing: Sat, July 29
Multi-instrumentalist artist whose music draws from Native American traditions currently on Omaha's Saddle Creek Records.
Say She She
disco pop/R&B soul
From: Brooklyn, NY
Playing: Sat, July 29
Discodelic soul band out of New York and London will transport you with their dreamy harmonies, catchy hooks and up-tempo grooves.
Icky Blossoms
electro-punk/synth pop
From: Omaha, NE
Playing: Fri, July 28
The electropunk trio Icky Blossoms is reuniting for the first time in nearly a decade to play the Maha stage. Their 2012 self-titled album and its 2015 follow-up, Mask, gained national recognition from outlets like Pitchfork and SPIN.
BIB
hardcore punk
From: Omaha, NE
Playing: Fri, July 28
BIB’s noise-drenched punk style is turning heads. Their single “The Fool” from their 2020 LP, Delux, was praised in Stereogum for achieving a sound “so raw and nasty and drenched in reverb that it feels like a relic of a different time.” They recently scored an Omaha Entertainment Award for Outstanding Punk, and they’re making their way to Maha 2023 to show Maha fans why they’re making waves in the hardcore scene.
M34N STR33T
hip-hop/rap
From: Omaha, NE
Playing: Sat, July 29
Rap, hip hop, and jazz influences are as essential to their music as skateboarding, horror movies, late nights, and the social reckonings happening in our streets.
Garst
rock/punk/psychedelic
From: Omaha, NE
Playing: Sat, July 29
River city rock-n-roll for the working man, by the working band.
HAKIM
hip-hop/rap
From: Lincoln, NE
Playing: Fri, July 28
Rapper from the Corn Coast.
Ebba Rose
alternative/indie
From: Omaha, NE
Playing: Sat, July 29
Erin Mitchell’s solo project turned high energy full band, Ebba Rose blends indie pop rock and raw,blues-driven soul.
NFM Silent Disco
DJ Angie Spence
DJ Dawna Konkel
DJ G3wizz
DJ Ivan Alferez
DJ Animale
DJ MistaSoul
DJ Ness
DJ Tiago Rey
DJ Shor-T
DJ Grig
DJ Houston Alexander
DJ JPEG
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.