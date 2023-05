OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday evening MAHA hosted a pop-up concert and celebration at Gene Leahy Mall announcing that next year the music festival will move from Stinson Park in Aksarben Village to Heartland of America Park on the Riverfront.

Press Conference: Maha heads downtown for 2024

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.