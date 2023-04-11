Melissa Etheridge and Herman's Hermits top the bill for City of Omaha Celebrates America in Memorial Park

The City of Omaha Celebrates America announced that singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge will headline the free summer concert in Memorial Park on Friday, June 30. Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone, a well-known pop group from the 1960s, will join Etheridge at the top of the bill.

Read the news release from the city below:

Produced by the City of Omaha and sponsored by the Omaha Parks Foundation, The City of Omaha Celebrates America concert will take place on Friday, June 30 starting with the National Anthem at 6:30 p.m. and ending with a firework spectacular set to launch at 10:00 p.m.

“This event has been a highlight for Omaha for many years now,” said Mayor Jean Stothert. “It’s amazing to watch the entire Omaha community come together to celebrate America, listen to national bands and watch one of the best fireworks shows in the region.”

Melissa Etheridge is one of rock music’s great female icons, known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals. Her popularity grew around memorable songs such as “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs” and “Ain’t It Heavy,” for which she won her first Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Vocal.

Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, Yes I Am, featuring the massive hits “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window,” a searing song of longing that brought her a second Grammy Award. The six-times platinum album spent more than two and a half years on the album charts.

Peter Noone achieved international fame as “Herman,” lead singer of the legendary pop band Herman’s Hermits. His classic hits include: “I’m Into Something Good,” “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter,” “I’m Henry VIII, I Am” and “There’s A Kind of Hush.” Herman’s Hermits have sold over 52 million recordings, with fourteen singles and seven albums going gold. Accompanied by his band, Herman’s Hermits, Noone consistently plays to sold-out venues the world over.

Event organizers are once again seeking local talent to feature via video throughout the day and between national sets. Several bands will also receive prestigious pre-show video slots in lieu of a local band opening this year’s show. Bands may apply by submitting their own videos or, in partnership with KPAO Public Television, a select number of musicians will be offered studio time to create a video.

Interested groups should visit www.MemorialParkConcert.comto apply. The fireworks show accompanying the concert is consistently one of the largest shows in the region — and this year’s show is bigger than ever before.

