Met Gala returns: A guide to fashion's big night

AP
This combination of photos shows, from left, Beyonce at The Met Gala on May 4, 2015, Rihanna at the gala on May 7, 2018, Zendaya and Lady Gaga at the gala on May 6, 2019, and Kim Kardashian at the gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo)
Posted at 10:53 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 11:53:40-04

NEW YORK (AP) — The Met Gala is back.

The annual extravaganza with the most dazzling red carpet in the world of fashion returns Monday.

The evening, a fundraiser for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, will be hosted by Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, with Vogue's Anna Wintour running the whole shebang as usual.

Last year's event raised more than $16.4 million.

The theme: "Gilded Glamour," which should bring out some dressy period-style gowns that would go well on HBO's "The Gilded Age."

The sartorial theme stems from the spring fashion exhibit it celebrates: "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," exploring the roots of American fashion.

Some memorable looks from years past include Rihanna as a bejeweled pope, Zendaya in a light-up Cinderella gown, and Kim Kardashian in a face-covering bodysuit. 

Tickets are not sold to the general public. You must be invited to the event.

Generally, companies or fashion houses buy tables, and each seat reportedly costs around $35,000, but some guests are invited to come for free.

