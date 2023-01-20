Midlands International Auto Show comes to CHI Health Center this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hundreds of cars will be on display at CHI Health Center for this year's Midlands International Auto Show.

More cars are using less gasoline these days and event director Tam Webb said that’s just what customers want.

"Last year we had maybe four EV cars here now we probably have about twelve," Webb said.

Clean-up crews also spent the day making sure the vehicles, themselves are clean.

Detailed cars are a must at any auto show, but the work to make the cars shine was a little trickier thanks to this week’s winter storm.

"We got on the phone and called everybody and said bring the cars down early, so they did," Webb said. "Fortunately, all the cars came in without snow and salt and everything."

As the industry recovers from chip shortages and tries to meet demand, shows like these keep buyers interested.

"They certainly want to see the cars," Webb said.

The Midlands Auto International Show runs Friday through Sunday.

