Mini golf bar set to open downtown Omaha Friday: 'The Fat Putter'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The company behind Omaha mini golf locations Prehistoric Putt and Medieval Putt is trying out a new concept.

On Friday at 9 a.m., The Fat Putter is set to open its doors. But unlike the other locations, it is geared toward adults and will serve alcohol.

Before 6 p.m., all ages are welcome. But then, it becomes a 21-and-over establishment.

It will feature 36 unique holes and a bar. The liquor license was approved by the Omaha City Council this week, and alcohol will be available upon opening Friday. Next week, the bar will be full service.

Nine holes will cost $14 or $10 for children.

Just south of the CHI Health Center, management expects to attract groups of all types.

"It's a great time for couples, for groups of people going out, going to a concert, coming back from the College World Series or just during the day," said Steve Gates, the general manager. "This is something that is very unique to this area, to the Midwest."

Each hole is unique, and many start with non-mini golf challenges to determine where you'll start putting. One hole features a claw machine; for example, if you get a ball from the machine, you start closer to the hole. Another hole starts by bouncing a ball into a beer-pong-style triangle of cups before falling to the main hole.

"'It's not just grabbing a putter and going through a windmill," Gates said. "That's about the last thing you're going to find here."

The Fat Putter will open at 9 a.m. every day and close at midnight on weekends and 10 p.m. on weeknights.

