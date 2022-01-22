Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Miranda talks about Bruno and the 'Encanto' phenomenon

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Disney/AP
This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film "Encanto." (Disney via AP)
Film - Encanto Soundtrack - Miranda
Posted at 2:56 PM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 15:56:45-05

NEW YORK (AP) — A month after “Encanto” debuted in theaters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the movie’s Colombia-inflected songs, took a long vacation.

By the time he returned, “Encanto” became the first movie soundtrack since 2019 to reach No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

The film’s most popular song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” became the highest-charting song from a Disney animated film in more than 26 years, ranking higher than even “Let It Go.”

The music of “Encanto” was suddenly everywhere.

Everyone was talking about Bruno.

Six of the film's songs have charted on the Billboard Hot 100. On Spotify, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has been streamed 100 million times.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV This Morning

Omaha Home for Boys