Model Emily Ratajkowski, husband Sebastian Bear-McClard welcome new bundle of joy

Model Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are the parents of a new bundle of joy.

The model announced the news Thursday on social media, revealing she gave birth to a baby on Monday.

"Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side," she captioned the photo. "Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life."

Ratajkowski confirmed her pregnancy in Vogue back in October.

In the article, she discussed not revealing the gender of her baby.

"I like the idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible," Ratajkowski wrote. "But no matter how progressive I may hope to be, I understand the desire to know the gender of our fetus; it feels like the first real opportunity to glimpse who they might be. As my body changes in bizarre and unfamiliar ways, it’s comforting to obtain any information that might make what’s coming (to) feel more real."

This is the first child for both.