Morgan Wallen's Lincoln concert postponed until September

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Morgan Wallen’s “One Night at a Time” concert that was scheduled for Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena has been rescheduled to Sept. 9.

This is due to Wallen being on doctor-ordered vocal rest.

All tickets will be honored for the new date.

