Morgan Wallen's Lincoln concert postponed until September
Mark Humphrey/Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 10:38 AM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 11:38:28-04
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Morgan Wallen’s “One Night at a Time” concert that was scheduled for Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena has been rescheduled to Sept. 9.
This is due to Wallen being on doctor-ordered vocal rest.
All tickets will be honored for the new date.
