Motley Crue and Def Leppard open world tour in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 1980s fans rejoiced that two hot bands were in town for the start of their world tour.

People made their way to Charles Schwab Field for the Motley Crue and Def Leppard concert featuring special guest, Alice Cooper.

3 News Now spoke to one fan who loves 80s music and has been to over 50 concerts in his lifetime. He says he's only seen Motley Crue once, but Def Leppard many times. He mentioned it's great to rejoice with other fans and to be in such a heavy metal atmosphere. He talked to us about his previous concert experience with Motley Crue.

"Oh gosh. Being on the 20th row and feeling like you can almost touch him,” said Chris Franklin. “The loud part of the music and stuff. I love their music."

After the concert at Charles Schwab Field, Motley Crue and Def Leppard headed to Tulsa to perform on Aug. 16.

