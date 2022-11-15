Watch Now
Multiple Grammy award-winning band Chicago coming to Lincoln in 2023

Pinewood Bowl Theater
Hailed as one of the "most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era," the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, came in as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine's Top 125 Artists Of All Time. And Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.
Posted at 6:21 PM, Nov 14, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Chicago announced on Monday that they will be performing in Lincoln at the Pinewood Bowl Theater on May 12, 2023. The show will be at 7 p.m.

"Featuring the signature sounds Chicago fans have come to love, BORN FOR THIS MOMENT, produced by Joe Thomas, captures the true heart of this legendary band. Over the entire course of 14 vibrant new songs, BORN FOR THIS MOMENT encapsulates the unique blend of award-winning and personal songwriting, multilayered harmonic vocalizations, and world-class arrangements that have been electrifying audiences across the globe for decades.

Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 18, at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets, please go to Ticketmaster.

