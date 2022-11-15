Multiple Grammy award-winning band Chicago coming to Lincoln in 2023

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Chicago announced on Monday that they will be performing in Lincoln at the Pinewood Bowl Theater on May 12, 2023. The show will be at 7 p.m.

"Featuring the signature sounds Chicago fans have come to love, BORN FOR THIS MOMENT, produced by Joe Thomas, captures the true heart of this legendary band. Over the entire course of 14 vibrant new songs, BORN FOR THIS MOMENT encapsulates the unique blend of award-winning and personal songwriting, multilayered harmonic vocalizations, and world-class arrangements that have been electrifying audiences across the globe for decades.

Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 18, at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets, please go to Ticketmaster.

