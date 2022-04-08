Nebraska State Fair announces performance lineup, will include Lady A, Jeff Dunham

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the Nebraska State Fair announced its fifth and final performer in the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series lineup for the 2022 event that will be held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3. The overall Nebraska State Fair event for 2022 will run from Aug. 26 through Sept. 5. with a theme of "Nothing More Nebraskan."

Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, will perform the Saturday, Sept. 3 show. Priscilla Block will be the opening act for the country music group. Lady A has won ACM and CMA "Vocal Group of the Year" awards and has a nine-time platinum hit with "Need You Now," and Priscilla Block rose to fame through TikTok before getting a No. 1 hit on iTunes with her song "Just About Over You."

The Friday, Sept. 2 show will likely excite more comedy-lovers than music-lovers, as the stage will be occupied by comedian Jeff Dunham. The pandemic paused all of Dunham's performances but he will be back in the saddle in the middle of cattle country for a comedy routine.

Country music singer Brantley Gibert will perform Thursday, Sept. 1. The Georgia-born artist is said to be "the life of the party" and has a loyal following referred to as "BG Nation," so if you're looking for a show to celebrate "Bottoms Up" just like his song with the same title, the Thursday performance could be your best bet.

Latin Grammy-award-winning band Los Tucanes de Tijuana, which translates to "The Toucans of Tijuana," is set to perform Monday, Aug. 31. The Mexican band specializes in the norteno and corrido style and was formed in 1983. They were the first Mexican music group ever to perform at Coachella.

The series will kick off with the "Happy Together" tour for Older Nebraskans Day and will start at an earlier time than the other days of performances. The lineup begins at 2 p.m. for Monday only, but will feature The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Buckinghams, The Vogues and The Cowsills.

Ticket sales are now active for the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.