NEEDTOBREATHE to make stop in Omaha later this year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — GRAMMY-nominated rock band, NEEDTOBREATHE, is making a stop in Omaha on their "The CAVES World Tour."

The tour will make a stop at Steelhouse Omaha on November 3, 2023.

Tickets will be available starting Monday, June 5 with an Insider’s presale. Additional presales will run throughout the week, ahead of the general on-sale Friday, June 9 at NEEDTOBREATHE.com.

The tour will support NEEDTOBREATHE's ninth studio album, "CAVES", which is set to release this fall.

