NEEDTOBREATHE to make stop in Omaha later this year

Bear Rinehart, Bo Rinehart and Seth Bolt with NEEDTOBREATHE performing as part of Fish Fest with Third Day and Friends at The Arena at Gwinnett Center on Saturday, May 31, 2014, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 13:19:21-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — GRAMMY-nominated rock band, NEEDTOBREATHE, is making a stop in Omaha on their "The CAVES World Tour."

The tour will make a stop at Steelhouse Omaha on November 3, 2023.

Tickets will be available starting Monday, June 5 with an Insider’s presale. Additional presales will run throughout the week, ahead of the general on-sale Friday, June 9 at NEEDTOBREATHE.com.

The tour will support NEEDTOBREATHE's ninth studio album, "CAVES", which is set to release this fall.

