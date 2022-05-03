New shared artist space, Trudy's, opens in Benson during May's First Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Attention art lovers and all those who are excited to spend spring days outdoors: First Friday is this weekend and is poised to be a special one.

Located in Benson, the event occurs every first Friday of the month, hence the name, and is hosted by BFF Omaha, a nonprofit organization that aims to foster community and engagement with the arts. But the upcoming First Friday will be just a bit more unique than usual, as a new shared artist space is poised to open.

Trudy's, located at 2418 N. 60th St., will have its grand opening from 7 to 10 p.m. to all ages for hands-on activities and art for viewing with prints for purchase from Aksarben Creative. Trudy's will be one of three locations offering "To-Go Art Kits" along with the staple BFF Gallery and Ted & Wally's.

In addition to the grand opening of Trudy's will be the introduction of new window displays, the launch of teen zine BFF Teenline, plus the reintroduction of pedicabs. Visitors can also expect live music from street DJs, digital projections after dark and work from more than 50 vendors and artists. BFF + Skatefest will also be closing down 61st Street at Maple for the entirety of the summer beginning this week.

The downtown Benson event is partnered with Together Inc. and Omaha Performing Arts with funding provided by the Mid-America Arts Alliance, the National Endowment for the Arts; and multiple state, county and city organizations. For more information including maps, offerings or artist submissions, visit the BFF Omaha website here or go to the May First Friday Facebook event page.

