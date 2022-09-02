Omaha Comedy Fest kicks off Thursday evening; features more than 70 acts across 4 venues

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The ninth annual Omaha Comedy Fest begins Thursday evening and organizers say it’s their biggest year yet.

Over 70 acts from around the country will perform including writer and TV show host Amber Ruffin, who is an Omaha native, and comedy duo #IMOMSOHARD.

This year, the festival takes place across four different venues including the Benson Theatre, the Backline Theatre, Hardy Coffee and the Jewell.

For those looking to sharpen their comedy skills, a variety of workshops are planned throughout the weekend, focusing on topics like stand-up and improv.

“People need to laugh. They just need to laugh, they need to have a good time, and this is a wonderful opportunity to get that. This is a chance to see comedy shows like you’d see in LA or New York and they can see them right here in Omaha,” said founder Dylan Rohde.

The festival lasts through Sunday evening.

Find more information on performers and buy tickets here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.