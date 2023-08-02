Omaha Comedy Fest starts Thursday with headliners from Kids in the Hall and late-night TV

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Comedy Fest is kicking off on August 3-6 with more than 70 acts on stages across the metro.

See the press release below:

Indie comedy legends Dave Foley & Kevin McDonald (The Kids in the Hall) and national comedian Jay Jurden (The Tonight Show, The Problem with Jon Stewart) will headline Friday and Saturday night performances.

Joe Wengert (Big Mouth / Kroll Show) will also join up-and-coming stars and improv icons in the act Holy S*** Improv for the headlining shows at The Slowdown.

Also performing on the festival’s Benson Theatre stage are The Weisneheimers, The Strangers, Glow Show, and Mission Improvable.

The festival will also feature Nebraska-based acts Biscuits, Dad Jokes, Pandemic @ The Disco, Nuns at the Bar, and 70+ acts from across the country that will perform at Site-1 Brewing, Tiny House Bar, Backline Theatre, and more throughout the weekend.

Additional features of the fest include:



Queer Showcase - featuring all LGBTQ+ acts

Children's Workshop + Showcase

Writing and Performance Workshops - for performers and corporate communications

HealthCare Improv - improv workshop specifically for healthcare professionals

Donation Show at Site-1 for Youth Emergency Services (Y.E.S.)

Visit Omaha Comedy Fest to learn more about tickets, full lineup, corporate and improv workshops, and additional shows.

