Omaha named one of Food & Wine's 'Next Great Food Cities' of America

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, Food & Wine published its inaugural list of America's "Next Great Food Cities," and, perhaps unsurprising to Omahans, our city landed on the list. It seems the Reuben and the Blackstone District earned Omaha the recognition, but they aren't the only features of the metro that were mentioned.

Ten other cities are named, with seven (including Omaha) comprising the up-and-coming portion of the list and four smaller cities that are "punching above their weight class" and making a name for themselves.

If you are of the subset of the population that does not believe the Reuben originated in Omaha, then you are probably not interested in the rest of what Food & Wine wants to say about our city; the first two paragraphs highlighting our humble metropolis are about the crispy, corned beef sandwich. The Committee Chophouse at the Cottonwood Hotel is referenced as the restaurant with one of the best 'bens, providing the jumping-off point for the rest of the Blackstone District.

Food & Wine mentions El Arepon Venezuelan Food, The Switch food and beer hall, and the Crescent Moon — all in the heart of the Blackstone District. Walk a few more blocks and you can get your dessert at Coneflower Creamery, which was also mentioned, across the street from Archetype Coffee. If you'd rather end your night with an adult drink, Scriptown Brewing is just a few sidewalk squares away.

Beyond Blackstone, Omaha landed on the list thanks to a few other restaurants including the vegan Modern Love bakery and cafe, elegant European fine dining restaurant Au Courant and Kathmandu Momo Station, which brings an Aksarben shoutout into the mix (and also has a Blackstone location). Luckily they did not forget to mention the runza although — Sorry Runza the restaurant — is just referencing the generic meat pocket and not the beloved green-and-gold restaurant chain. Hanscom Park-based Carter & Rye supposedly has a great take on the runza, per writer David Lansel's notes on our Nebraskan city.

Outside of Omaha, a few other mid-sized cities were included among the six others in the up-and-coming category from Tucson to Cinncinatti to Indianapolis. It seems Indy and Omaha have a lot in common these days, especially as Indy just clinched the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials bid to ruin Omaha's host streak, but we can take solace in knowing our city of almost 300,000 fewer residents is rustling up attention from local restaurateurs.

