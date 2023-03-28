Omaha Performing Arts unveils 2023-24 Broadway series including 'The Lion King' and 'Beetlejuice'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa) announced shows coming to the Orpheum Theater and the Holland Center during the 2023-2024 season.

Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa) is bringing seven Broadway performances to Omaha in its 2023/2024 season, including several Tony Award® winners. In addition, O-pa will host a wide array of performances such as Diana Krall, Las Cafeteras and Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, along with the return of the Holland Music Club.

O-pa President Joan Squires made the announcement that included shows and performances from Broadway, jazz, dance, comedy, concerts and more during last night’s season reveal event at the Holland Center.

“We are thrilled to announce a spectacular season for 23/24,” Squires said. “The Broadway shows include current hits and Omaha favorites that we’re excited to bring to our city! And our performances of family entertainment, musicians, dance companies and more provide a season filled with incredible talent we look forward to sharing with audiences.”

Broadway season performances include TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, MY FAIR LADY, MAMMA MIA!, BEETLEJUICE, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, and MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL. Subscribers may also add Disney’s THE LION KING to their package.

Other highlights include Diana Krall, Tori Amos, Kansas, Flip Fabrique, family favorites Bluey’s Big Play and Disney Pixar Coco In Concert Tour, dance company Nai-Ni Chen, Lightwire Theater “A Very Electric Christmas” and fan favorites Joyful Noise, Hip Hop Nutcracker and Las Cafeteras: Hasta La Muerte.

The Holland Music Club returns on the second Friday of the month from October through May for dinner, drinks and high-energy performances in a unique space. Concerts include The Steel Wheels, Bette Smith, Wycliffe Gordon, The Young Dubliners and more.

Current Broadway subscribers may renew their season subscription at ticketomaha.com, by calling (402) 345-0606 or in person at the Ticket Omaha Box Office located inside the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas Street Monday – Friday 12 – 5 PM. New Broadway season subscriptions are also available starting at $230. More information is available at ticketomaha.com.

Performances in jazz, dance, family and more are available in a flexible Create Your Own package. Patrons may select three or more of these performances to make their own packages.

Subscription or Create Your Own benefits include price savings, same seat (subscriptions only), advance purchase opportunities and more. For more information, visit ticketomaha.com.

23/24 Broadway Series sponsored by CHI Health

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

October 31– November 5, 2023 | Orpheum Theater

MY FAIR LADY

November 28 – December 3, 2023 | Orpheum Theater

MAMMA MIA!

January 9 – 14, 2024 | Orpheum Theater

BEETLEJUICE

January 30 – February 4, 2024 | Orpheum Theater

Disney’s THE LION KING (season add-on)

February 29 – March 24, 2024 | Orpheum Theater

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

April 16 – 21, 2024 | Orpheum Theater

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

May 28 – June 9, 2024 | Orpheum Theater

23/24 Performances

Fortune Feimster: Live Laugh Love!

July 7, 2023 | 7:30 PM

Holland Center

Béla Fleck My Bluegrass Heart featuring Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz, Bryan Sutton

July 9, 2023 | 7:30 PM

Holland Center

Tori Amos: Ocean To Ocean Tour

July 15, 2023 | 8:00 PM

Orpheum Theater

Diana Krall

July 28, 2023 | 8:00 PM

Holland Center

KANSAS: Another Fork in the Road - 50th Anniversary Tour

August 5, 2023 | 7:30 PM

Orpheum Theater

The Steel Wheels

October 13, 2023 | 7:30 PM

Holland Music Club

Bluey’s Big Play

October 14, 2023 | 10:00 AM*, 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM

October 15, 2023 | 1:00 PM

Orpheum Theater

*sensory inclusive performance

Bored Teachers “We Can’t Make This Stuff Up” Comedy Tour

October 20, 2023 | 7:30 PM

Holland Center

Disney Pixar Coco In Concert on Tour

October 28, 2023 | 7:30 PM

Holland Center

Bette Smith

November 10, 2023 | 7:30 PM

Holland Music Club

Hasta La Muerte: “A Day of the Dead” show by Las Cafeteras

November 10, 2023 | 7:30 PM

Orpheum Theater

Hip Hop Nutcracker

November 22, 2023 | 7:30 PM

Orpheum Theater

Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas featuring Salem Concert Choir

December 2, 2023 | 7:30 PM

December 3, 2023 | 4:00 PM

Holland Center

Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience: “The 2023 Big Band Christmas Tour”

December 8, 2023 | 7:30 PM

Holland Music Club

Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy – A Celtic Family Christmas

December 10, 2023 | 6:00 PM

Holland Center

Lightwire Theater “A Very Electric Christmas”

December 13, 2023 | 7:00 PM

Orpheum Theater

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company “The Year of the Dragon”

January 19, 2024 | 7:30 PM

Orpheum Theater

Wycliffe Gordon

February 23, 2024 | 7:30 PM

Holland Music Club

Flip Fabrique: Blizzard

April 2, 2024 | 7:00 PM

Orpheum Theater

TAIKOPROJECT

April 6, 2024 | 7:30 PM

Orpheum Theater

Marcos Eduardo’s Latino Music Explosion

April 12, 2024 | 7:30 PM

Holland Music Club

The Young Dubliners

May 10, 2024 | 7:30 PM

Holland Music Club

For early access to these performances (minus Broadway), pick three or more shows to Create Your Own package. More shows will be added throughout the season. Visit ticketomaha.com to learn more about subscription options.

