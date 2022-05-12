Omaha's Night Market returns Friday for first of 2 events in 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The first of two installments of family-friendly fun at the 5th Annual Night Market will occur Friday at Turner Park in Midtown.

The second installment of the Midtown-Crossing event will occur on June 24, but for now, those looking ahead to closer horizons can expect the presence of local eateries, musicians and vendors.

The summer scene will overtake Turner Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is poised to be a feast of senses. From sitting on the lush green grass as music from Blues Ed students mingles in the air with the savory scents of tacos and pizza, to perusing the wares of some 40 local craft makers and boutiques in the Vendor Village, the free event offers a little something for everyone.

Omaha's Night Market is presented by Veridian Credit Union and also allows for up to three hours of free parking in the Midtown Crossing garage with validation from local retailers. The event is dog-friendly and open to the public.

