Opera Omaha prepares for production highlighting story of Malcolm X

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — The rehearsals are finishing up for Opera Omaha’s first production at the orpheum theater this season. X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X, showcases the story of the civil rights leader and activist.

"This piece has not been done in 36 years, and I’m just very excited to bring it here to Omaha," said actor Adam Richardson.

Richardson portrays Malcolm in the production, which tells the story not just through singing but through dance and music as well. He says he hopes audiences walk away with a better understanding of what shaped Malcolm X.

"So many people myself included have been taught a very skewed version of Malcolm," Richardson said. "I want to bring as much of the humanity to this man who I think was misunderstood."

Joanna LeFlore-Ejike, the executive director of the Malcolm X Foundation, says many people in Omaha aren’t aware Malcolm X was born here. She’s hopeful this production and other recent news surrounding Malcolm X can start more conversations.

"It provides a common ground for people to talk about things," LeFlore-Ejike said. "I’m hoping that this opera, the hall of fame news, the programming that we’re doing in collaboration with Opera Omaha around this production can spark conversations at the dinner table."

The Opera will be held at the Orpheum Theater on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.

