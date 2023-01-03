'Our Omaha audiences are so enthusiastic': Tens of thousands of tickets sold for the debut of 'SIX'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 'SIX: The Musical' will debut at The Orpheum Theater downtown Tuesday night.

It tells the story of the six wives of Henry VIII during the Tudor period. The wives share their less-than-pleasant experiences being married to the infamous king.

The show won recognition, including a Tony award for best musical score, and is drawing audiences everywhere as it goes on tour.

Joan Squires, president of Omaha Performing Arts (OPA), shared how she was able to get the relatively new production to Omaha.

“Our Omaha audiences are so enthusiastic," Squires said. "I work closely with our colleagues in New York to make sure we’re bringing the best shows to Omaha as fast as we can get them here.”

The show features elaborate costumes and contemporary music throughout. Cast member Jasmine Forsberg said while a little research helps, it's best to go in relatively cold.

“It’s really beautiful to kind of hear something for the first time in the seat in the audience and just let it affect you as it will,” Forsberg said.

According to OPA, 20,000 tickets have been sold for SIX so far, bringing thousands to downtown Omaha.

Tickets are available at ticketomaha.com. 'SIX: The Musical' runs Jan. 3-8.

