P!NK to perform at Omaha's Charles Schwab Field next summer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer P!NK announced her Summer Carnival 2023 tour on Monday which will stop at Omaha's Charles Schwab Field next summer.

P!NK will be joined by special guests Brandi Carlile and 2022 Hall of Fame inductees Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo on select dates. Grouplove and KidCutUp will also perform on all dates.

The tour announcement follows the release of her latest single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" earlier this month.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Monday, Nov. 21st at 10 a.m. at this website.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets starting Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Sunday, Nov. 20.

See the full list of tour dates below.

SUMMER CARNIVAL 2023 TOUR DATES:

^ with Brandi Carlile | ! with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo | GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp on all dates

Mon Jul 24 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre^

Wed Jul 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park^

Mon Jul 31 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park!

Thu Aug 03 – New York, NY – Citi Field^

Sat Aug 05 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park^

Mon Aug 07 – Washington DC – Nationals Park!

Thu Aug 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field!

Sat Aug 12 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field!

Mon Aug 14 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field!

Wed Aug 16 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park^

Sat Aug 19 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME^

Mon Aug 21 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field^

Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^

Fri Sep 22 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park^

Mon Sep 25 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome^

Wed Sep 27 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park^

Fri Sep 29 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field^

Tue Oct 03 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium^

Thu Oct 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium!

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium^

Mon Oct 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field^

