Papillion Community Foundation announces schedule of events for 76th annual Papillion Days

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — The Papillion Community Foundation provided a rundown of events for the 76th Annual Papillion Days celebration.

The Papillion Community Foundation is honored to present the 76th Annual Papillion Days celebration from June 14-18, 2023. Papillion Days has been named one of America’s Top 10 Small Festivals and you do not want to miss it!

Wednesday, June 14: Please join the Papillion Community Foundation and our proud community partners at Family Fun Night in City Park in Downtown Papillion starting at 5:30 PM! Events include an ice cream social, performance by String Beans band, and the Papillion Junior Woman’s Club Kiddie Parade and Duck Paddle!

Thursday, June 15: Thursday night we kick off the Market in the Park and Papillion Days Carnival! Both areas open at 5:00 PM for the public to attend.

Friday, June 16: Friday fun starts with a History of Papillion Days presented by Ben Justman with the Sarpy County Museum – join him at Sump Memorial Library at noon. The Market in the Park and Carnival open again at 5:00 PM. At 6:00, the Papillion Area Lions Club will conduct their annual lottery drawing on the wooden stage in City Park. Closing out the evening, the annual fireworks show graciously donated by Bellino Fireworks will begin as soon as it is dark!

Saturday, June 17: Start your Saturday right by attending the Papillion Days Parade! The Parade will now start at 10:00 AM. Following the Parade, the Carnival and the Market in the Park will open at noon. Bring your dad down to see the Classic Chevy Club Car Show at Grace Baptist Church. The Car Show opens at 4:00 PM. Proceeds of the event support Moving Veterans Forward. Saturday evening boasts more family fun in City Park including a Wildlife Encounter sponsored by Papillion Animal Hospital with shows at 5:30 and 7:30 PM!

Sunday, June 18: Closing out the 76th Annual Papillion Days, the Boy Scouts return with the Fathers’ Day Pancake Feed in the City Park Shelter from 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM. The Wildlife Encounter will showcase exotic creatures at 2:00 PM. Rounding out five days of fun for the 76th Anniversary, the Papillion Area Concert (PAC) Band will perform at SumTur Amphitheater at 8:00 PM.

A huge shoutout to all our sponsors for this year’s event. The work of the Papillion Community Foundation is not possible without the support of these gracious organizations: Pinnacle Bank, Meta, Bellino Fireworks, Citizens State Bank, Papillion Animal Hospital, Veridian Credit Union, Papillion Orthodontics, Tobacco Education and Advocacy of the Midlands, Google, Capehart Family Dentistry, Black Hills Energy, Sarpy County CASA, Talus, Mama’s Pizza, Buffalo Wild Wings, My Insurance, Fontenelle Forest, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo, SPIN! Pizza, Ollie and Hobbes, World of Wonder, Small Cakes, Red Robin, and Top Golf Omaha.

