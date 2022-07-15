Paramore coming to Omaha's Orpheum Theater in October

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a press release from Live Nation Entertainment, pop-punk band Paramore is making a stop in Omaha for their first North American tour since 2018.

The Grammy Award-winning band led by vocal powerhouse Hayley Williams will perform at the Orpheum Theater on October 6.

Fans can register now here through July 17 for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who get a code will have access to buy tickets before the general public on Wednesday, July 20 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, July 21 at 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday, July 22 on this website.

See all of Paramore's tour dates below.

October 2, 2022 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater

October 4, 2022 - Magna, UT - The Great SaltAir

October 6, 2022 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater Omaha

October 8, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

October 9, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

October 11, 2022 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

October 14, 2022 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater*

October 16, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits^

October 22, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival^

October 23, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival^

October 29, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival^

November 7, 2022 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

November 9, 2022 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

November 11, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 15, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

November 16, 2022 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

November 19, 2022 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival^

*Not a Live Nation Date

^Festival Date - Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale Not Applicable

