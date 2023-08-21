Pentatonix to make stop at CHI Health Center in November

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Pentatonix is coming to the CHI Health Center on Nov. 21 on their "The Most Wonderful Tour Of The Year."

General on-sale starts on Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

To elevate the fan experience, Pentatonix has partnered with Superfan to offer fans unique VIP experiences on the road this holiday season.

For tickets and more information, visit PTXOfficial.com.

