Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Pentatonix to make stop at CHI Health Center in November

2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
Christopher Smith/Christopher Smith/Invision/AP
Pentatonix perform at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)
2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
Posted at 12:00 PM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 13:00:14-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Pentatonix is coming to the CHI Health Center on Nov. 21 on their "The Most Wonderful Tour Of The Year."

General on-sale starts on Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

To elevate the fan experience, Pentatonix has partnered with Superfan to offer fans unique VIP experiences on the road this holiday season.

For tickets and more information, visit PTXOfficial.com.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning anchor team KMTV

3 News Now Mornings