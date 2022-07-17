PHOTOS: Large crowd comes out for 2022 Heartland Pride Parade
The annual Heartland Pride Parade spanned two hours and several city blocks as area organizations, volunteers and local employees of national companies participated in the LGBTQIA+ event on Saturday. 3 News Now also participated in the event, and producer Libby Kamrowski grabbed a few shots of the festivities.
Scenes from the 2022 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 17, 2022. Spectators came out to support the annual LGBTQ+ event which featured area organizations, local employees of national companies and other allies.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski / KMTV 3 News Now Scenes from the 2022 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 17, 2022. Spectators came out to support the annual LGBTQ+ event which featured area organizations, local employees of national companies and other allies.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski / KMTV 3 News Now Scenes from the 2022 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 17, 2022. Spectators came out to support the annual LGBTQ+ event which featured area organizations, local employees of national companies and other allies.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski / KMTV 3 News Now Scenes from the 2022 Heartland Pride Parade in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Saturday, July 17, 2022. 