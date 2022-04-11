Pitbull, Iggy Azalea, to play Omaha at Baxter Arena this summer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — American rapper Pitbull announced Monday that he will embark on a tour with more than 50 dates, including a stop at Omaha's own Baxter Arena.

Pitbull, despite being nicknamed Mr. Worldwide, looks to be keeping his tour to North America for now. However, in sticking to "International Love" just like his song, he will be touring with Australian musician Iggy Azalea and Jamaican artist Sean Paul. Azalea will be present in performance for the Aug. 17 show at Baxter Arena.

Tickets for the Can't Stop Us Now tour become available on Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

The Miami-born rapper's extensive list of hit songs are almost too many to name, but if you've ever been to a nightclub, it's more than likely that Pitbull was pumping through the speakers. From "Fireball" to "Hotel Room Service" to "Give Me Everything, Pitbull's music is committed to making sure everyone can "Feel This Moment."

2014 was a good year for both him and guest performer Iggy Azalea: the year that his song, "We Are One" was selected as the official 2014 FIFA World Cup song; and for the Aussie, the year that "Fancy" dominated charts worldwide and was named both Billboard's Song of the Summer and iTunes Best Song of that year.

Pitbull's artist collaborations are also top-tier in the world of pop-rap, such as A-list celebrity Jennifer Lopez who appears on multiple tracks, as well as Chris Brown, Enrique Iglesias, Lil Jon and Ke$ha. The 2013 song "Timber" with Ke$ha has nearly 1 billion listens on Spotify. If you still can't place him, there's a solid chance that you know at least one of his 31 million monthly listeners and they can help describe how his bald-headed, goateed, oversized-sunglass-wearing look is part of his iconic popstar personality.

Visit the website of Grammy Award-winning Pitbull here, and here for "Black Widow" rapper Iggy Azalea.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.