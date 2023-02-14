Plans show $22 million investment in Harrah's Council Bluffs including new Guy Fieri restaurant concept

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — On Monday, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. shared plans for a $22 million investment at Harrah’s Council Bluffs.

According to its press release, "the plans include expanding the casino gaming floor, remodeling hotel rooms, and a new dining concept with an acclaimed restaurant partner. The expansion will add new casino jobs and millions to local and state gaming tax revenues."

Last October, there was a lot of excitement among local Guy Fieri fans when the casino announced it would be home to Guy Fieri's Council Bluffs Kitchen and Bar — a new concept from the TV host and celebrity chef.

Read more from Harrah's Council Bluffs below:

Casino Gaming Floor

The $6 million gaming floor renovation will allow for 200 new slot machines and feature an enhanced sportsbook creating a best-in-class wagering experience with a sports viewing & seating area.

Harrah's Hotel and Casino

Hotel Remodel

Harrah’s remodel project will begin Spring of 2024. The $12 million hotel renovation will offer exquisite accommodations with fresh design elements featuring bold purple and blue hues that complement the dark wood accents and contemporary fixtures.

Guy Fieri’s Kitchen + Bar

Opening May 2023, Guy Fieri’s Kitchen + Bar will feature an outdoor patio and is sure to become one of the Omaha Metro’s main culinary attractions. Guy Fieri will bring his signature American-style cuisine and robust, bold flavors to Iowa for the first time. The menu will include his famous Trash Can Nachos and a hearty selection of signature sandwiches, burgers, and desserts.

“The growth of Harrah’s Council Bluffs will continue to allow us to bring the best in gaming and entertainment options to our guests,” said Thomas Roberts, senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s and Horseshoe Council Bluffs. “We continue to invest in our Council Bluffs properties and this growth will allow us to elevate ourselves as one of the best gaming destinations in Iowa.”

