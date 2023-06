OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Queens of the Stone Age will be making a stop at Steelhouse Omaha this September.

The show is a part of the band's The End is Nero tour and will be on Sept. 19, at 7 p.m.

Tickers go on sale on June 9, at 10 a.m. on Steelhouse's website. The price starts at $59.50, with a $5 increase on the day of the show.

