Ralston comic book store celebrates 'Free Comic Book Day'

What is your favorite comic book?
Posted at 11:09 AM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 12:09:30-04

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Do you have a favorite superhero or villain? Or are you a fan of all things science fiction? Either way, you were in luck on Saturday.

'Free Comic Book Day' is a yearly celebration that takes place on May 7. This event is partially meant to spark new interest in comic books as well as showcase artists' work.

For the seasoned comic book fan, it could be a way to find their new favorite franchise.

3 News Now spoke with Ground Zero Hobby in Ralston as well as a local comic book writer and they say it's not just about free comics but about spreading awareness for the art form.

