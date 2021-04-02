Regé-Jean Page, breakout star of 'Bridgerton,' won't return for show's 2nd season

LONDON – Regé-Jean Page, one of the breakout stars of “Bridgerton,” won’t be returning for season two of the hit Netflix period drama.

Shondaland, the production company behind the show, made the announcement in a personalized note from the elusive Lady Whistledown character.

“While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” the note reads.

The first season mainly focused on the love story between Page’s character, Simon Bassett, and Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor.

According to Shondland, Dynevor will stick around for the second season, which will revolve around her character's brother, Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey.

“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what is has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear,” the statement says.

Page’s exit comes as a surprise to some fans of the show. The 31-year-old actor has starred in other TV series as well, including “For the People” on ABC, and he hosted Saturday Night Live in February.

Shonda Rhimes, an executive producer of the show, commented on Page’s exit on Instagram, saying, “Remember: the Duke is never gone. He’s just waiting to be binge watched all over again.”