Renaissance Festival of Nebraska returns to Bellevue in May; two themed weekends planned

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Jousting aficionados and turkey leg lovers rejoice! The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska returns to Bellevue Berry Farm on May 7.

Two themed weekends are planned this year. The first features a Masquerade Ball on festival grounds, complete with royal hijinks, a mermaid show, comedians, and a Faerie Court.

The second weekend has a Celtic theme with acrobats and a leprechaun track that may (or may not) lead to a lucky pot o' gold.

New Riders of the Golden Age will perform live jousting throughout both weekends. Scores of fans can cheer for their favorite knight in shining armor as he duels for victory atop a horse. Across the whole festival, five stages will show ongoing performances of dancers, jugglers, magicians, and musicians.

Let's not forget the grub—festival-goers can fill up on giant turkey legs, funnel cakes, and more. Over 70 vendors will be at the farm this year.

See more information and where to find tickets below.

Dates: May 7-8 & 14-15

Times: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm (rain or shine)

Single Day Admission: $14

Children (Ages 3-12): $8

Group (Advance only): $10

Tickets: www.renfestnebraska.com

