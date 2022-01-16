Watch
Entertainment

Actions

'Scream' scares off 'Spider-Man' with $30.6M debut

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures/AP
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Ghostface in a scene from "Scream." (Paramount Pictures via AP)
Film Review - Scream
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jan 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-16 14:13:21-05

NEW YORK (AP) — After a month at the top of the box office, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has finally been overtaken by “Scream."

Sunday studio estimates say the Paramount Pictures reboot grossed $30.6 million over the weekend.

Paramount forecasts that “Scream” will total $35 million over the four-day holiday weekend.

That made for a solid revival for the self-aware slasher franchise kickstarted with the 1996 original.

Meanwhile, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” slipped to second place but continued to rise in the record books.

It grossed $20.8 million in its fifth weekend of release.

On Monday, it's predicted to pass “Black Panther” for fourth highest-grossing film domestically ever, with more than $700 million in ticket sales.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV This Morning

Weather

Warmth for Winter