Second stop of Slipknot's 2022 Knotfest Roadshow tour to be Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Start gathering up your black clothes and eyeliner, metalheads, because Iowa's most famous hardcore band is returning to the region next month.

On Tuesday, the nine-member nu metal band announced the 2022 tour dates of the Slipknot Roadshow tour, which includes a stop in Omaha on March 18. The musical collective will begin the first leg of the North American tour in Fargo two days before it hits the stage in CHI Health Center.

Tickets for all tour dates will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

“Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with two different, exciting packages," said Slipknot Frontman Corey Taylor in a press release. "Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be.”

Openers for the first leg of the tour will include In This Moment and Jinjer until April 17, when the band will take a month off before continuing the rest of the 38-stop Roadshow tour with Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 (pronounced "Horror") to wrap up in Chula Vista, CA in mid-June.

The band eschews the norm, often opting for frightening full-face masks, body paint, and clothing that dances the line between Halloween's Michael Meyers and Billy the Puppet from the Saw franchise.

It was founded in Des Moines in 1995 and some of its top-regarded hits are from the 90s, such as "Wait and Bleed" and "Surfacing." Slipknot's 2001 album was even named after the state they were formed in, simply titled "Iowa."

Slipknot recently performed Knotfest Iowa in September 2021 in Indianola. There is no tour stop for the 2022 Roadshow tour scheduled for Iowa, and the next-closest performance after Omaha will be in Wichita on March 19. The heavy metal band is expected to release its new album, The Chapeltown Rag, later this year.

