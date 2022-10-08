See traditional performances, try new food at Lauritzen Gardens' Japanese Ambience Festival this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Japanese Ambience Festival is back at Lauritzen Gardens this weekend celebrating our first sister city, Shizuoka, Japan, and Japanese culture.

The Omaha Sister Cities Association helps host the event which first started in 2005.

Guests will enjoy activities like Japanese calligraphy, origami, traditional Japanese games and food tastings.

Performances like martial arts demonstrations and Japanese music and dance will take place as well.

Money raised during the festival helps fund the next construction phases of Lauritzen's future Japanese Garden.

"It's great to show support for other cultures and what they bring to our community, and they have a real respect and reverence for nature, so that fits at Lauritzen Gardens," said Mia Jenkins, marketing director at Lauritzen Gardens. "We're happy to kind of showcase, really, the beautiful things that they add to our community on a daily basis."

The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

