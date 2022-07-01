OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Shakespeare on the Green opened last week for the first time since 2019, and performances continue this weekend in Elmwood Park.

Othello and The Tempest take the stage this season for the organization's 36th year.

Nebraska Shakespeare canceled performances last summer due to a series of resignations amid diversity concerns.

The new executive director says they have reinvented the entire company, creating a whole new structure that centers around building a more inclusive cast and crew.

“To see this place full of people who are... I think, at this point, don’t really care what the show is, they’re just happy it’s back. They are having incredible parties. The energy... it gets me choked up every night I stand up on the stage and see this sea of people. I don’t think they care what the show is, they’re just thrilled that it’s back. It’s amazing," said Executive Director Brett Bernardini.

The event is free for all ages and guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

Snacks and alcohol are permitted during performances and a few food trucks will be on site.

Performances start at 8 p.m. See more information on Nebraska Shakespeare's website.

Shakespeare on the Green runs through July 17.

"The Tempest" by William Shakespeare

June 23-26; July 8, 10, 13, 14, 16

Directed by Scott Glasser

"Othello" by William Shakespeare

June 30 - July 3, 6, 7, 9, 15, 17

Directed by Tyrone Beasley

