Shinedown to perform in Lincoln this spring with Three Days Grace

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Chart-topping rock band Shinedown is performing at Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena this spring with support from Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New.
The Lincoln performance takes place April 25.
Public ticket sales start Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation's website. Various presales will be available Tuesday, January 24 through Thursday, January 26.
See a full list of tour dates below.
SHINEDOWN TOUR DATES 2023
April 3 – Saginaw, MI @ The Dow Event Center
April 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
April 7 – Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena
April 8 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
April 10 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
April 12 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena
April 14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
April 15 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
April 17 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
April 19 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center
April 21 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
April 22 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane's River Center
April 24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
April 25 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
April 27 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
April 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
April 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
May 3 – Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
May 6 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
May 7 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
May 9 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
September 7 – 10 – Blue Ridge Rock Festival @ The Virginia International Raceway *^
*Festival, no Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New
^Not a Live Nation & FPC Live Produced Date
