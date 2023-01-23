Shinedown to perform in Lincoln this spring with Three Days Grace

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Chart-topping rock band Shinedown is performing at Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena this spring with support from Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New.

The Lincoln performance takes place April 25.

Public ticket sales start Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation's website. Various presales will be available Tuesday, January 24 through Thursday, January 26.

See a full list of tour dates below.

SHINEDOWN TOUR DATES 2023

April 3 – Saginaw, MI @ The Dow Event Center

April 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

April 7 – Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena

April 8 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

April 10 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

April 12 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena

April 14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 15 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 17 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

April 19 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center

April 21 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

April 22 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane's River Center

April 24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

April 25 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

April 27 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

April 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

April 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 3 – Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

May 6 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

May 7 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

May 9 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

September 7 – 10 – Blue Ridge Rock Festival @ The Virginia International Raceway *^

*Festival, no Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New

^Not a Live Nation & FPC Live Produced Date

