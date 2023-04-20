Shop local this Earth Day weekend or experience railroad history with these Omaha metro area events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With spring in full swing — enjoy the outdoors and get your shopping on at these events happening this weekend!

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

April 21: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

First Presbyterian Church Annual Garage Sale

April 21: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.; April 22: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Bellevue Nebraska

1220 Bellevue Boulevard

Bellevue, Nebraska

FREE

All proceeds from the sale will go to local missions.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Rummage and Art Sale

April 21: 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.; April 22: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Harvester Artist Lofts & Gallery

1000 Main Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring home goods, furniture, decor, art and more.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Omaha Flea Markets at Westroads Mall

April 22: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Westroads Mall

10000 California Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring local businesses, food, entertainment and activities.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Record Store Day 2023 at Homer's Music & Gifts

April 22: 10:00 a.m.

Homer's Music & Gifts

1210 Howard Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring food, giveaways and records.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Handmade Omaha Spring Show

April 22: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.; April 23: 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Bancroft Street Market

2702 South 10th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring work from local makers.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Earth Day Omaha

April 22: 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Elmwood Park

6232 Pacific Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring vendors, food and family fun activities.

For more information visit: earthdayomaha.org

