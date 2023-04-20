Watch Now
Shop local this Earth Day weekend or experience railroad history with these Omaha metro area events

Union Pacific Museum Summer
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Union Pacific Railroad Museum is seen in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Posted at 5:10 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 18:10:30-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With spring in full swing — enjoy the outdoors and get your shopping on at these events happening this weekend!

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
April 21: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

First Presbyterian Church Annual Garage Sale
April 21: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.; April 22: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Bellevue Nebraska
1220 Bellevue Boulevard
Bellevue, Nebraska
FREE
All proceeds from the sale will go to local missions.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Rummage and Art Sale
April 21: 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.; April 22: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Harvester Artist Lofts & Gallery
1000 Main Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring home goods, furniture, decor, art and more.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Omaha Flea Markets at Westroads Mall
April 22: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Westroads Mall
10000 California Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring local businesses, food, entertainment and activities.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Record Store Day 2023 at Homer's Music & Gifts
April 22: 10:00 a.m.
Homer's Music & Gifts
1210 Howard Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring food, giveaways and records.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Handmade Omaha Spring Show
April 22: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.; April 23: 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Bancroft Street Market
2702 South 10th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring work from local makers.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Earth Day Omaha
April 22: 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Elmwood Park
6232 Pacific Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring vendors, food and family fun activities.
For more information visit: earthdayomaha.org

