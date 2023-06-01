Soak up the sun with these free and affordable weekend events around the Omaha metro area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's time to get outside and soak up the sun with these local events happening this weekend!

Friday Night Market

June 2: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

33rd Street and California

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring fresh produce, handmade items and more.

For more information visit: facebook.com

SummerFest at River's Edge

June 2: 6:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Tom Hanafan Park

4200 Avenue B

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring food trucks, fun activities and a drone show.

For more information visit:facebook.com

Omaha Farmer's Market

June 3: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; June 4: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Saturdays at the Old Market

11th and Jackson Streets

Omaha, Nebraska

Sundays at Aksarben Village

67th and Mercy Road

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.

For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

June 3: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series with Nebraska All Star Rock & Roll Band

June 3: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Stinson Park

2285 South 67th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring live music, food, drinks, face painting, and balloon artists.

For more information visit: aksarbenvillage.com

Spring Mystic Fest 2023

June 3: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.; June 4: 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Mid-America Center

1 Arena Way

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring Tarot readers, Astrology readers, healers, massage therapists, aura photography and vendors with crystals, jewelry, candles, oils, clothing, incense and more.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Memorial Park's 75th Anniversary Event

June 4: 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Memorial Park

6005 Underwood

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring music, food, events and more.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Archeology Adventure

June 4: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Fontenelle Forest

1111 Bellevue Boulevard North

Bellevue, Nebraska

Admission: Adult $11; Senior $10; Children $8; FREE for members

Featuring a hands-on experience with Archeology.

For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org

