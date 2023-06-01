Soak up the sun with these free and affordable weekend events around the Omaha metro area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's time to get outside and soak up the sun with these local events happening this weekend!
Friday Night Market
June 2: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
33rd Street and California
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring fresh produce, handmade items and more.
For more information visit: facebook.com
SummerFest at River's Edge
June 2: 6:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Tom Hanafan Park
4200 Avenue B
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring food trucks, fun activities and a drone show.
For more information visit:facebook.com
Omaha Farmer's Market
June 3: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; June 4: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Saturdays at the Old Market
11th and Jackson Streets
Omaha, Nebraska
Sundays at Aksarben Village
67th and Mercy Road
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.
For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com
History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
June 3: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org
Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series with Nebraska All Star Rock & Roll Band
June 3: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Stinson Park
2285 South 67th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring live music, food, drinks, face painting, and balloon artists.
For more information visit: aksarbenvillage.com
Spring Mystic Fest 2023
June 3: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.; June 4: 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Mid-America Center
1 Arena Way
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring Tarot readers, Astrology readers, healers, massage therapists, aura photography and vendors with crystals, jewelry, candles, oils, clothing, incense and more.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Memorial Park's 75th Anniversary Event
June 4: 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Memorial Park
6005 Underwood
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring music, food, events and more.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Archeology Adventure
June 4: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Fontenelle Forest
1111 Bellevue Boulevard North
Bellevue, Nebraska
Admission: Adult $11; Senior $10; Children $8; FREE for members
Featuring a hands-on experience with Archeology.
For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.